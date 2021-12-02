Wesleyan’s Brooks Sturgeon was voted Special Teams Player of the Year, highlighting the local football players on the All-Region 5-A Private Team released Thursday.
Sturgeon is a kicker and punter for the Wolves. In addition to Sturgeon, Wesleyan put wide receivers Jamie Tremble and Thomas Cook, offensive lineman Matthew Brown, linebacker Byrne Ahrenkiel and defensive back Drew Ball on the first team.
Hebron Christian put offensive lineman J.T. Sperring, tight end Thomas McVicker, athlete Gavin Hall, defensive lineman King Joseph Edwards, defensive back Nick Harden and athlete Jack Luttrell on the first team.
Providence Christian’s first-team selections were running back Dre Booker, wide receiver Matthew Miller, linebacker Reed Riley and athlete Darian Crandell.
The second team featured Wesleyan’s Jett Miller (quarterback), Will Tucker (running back), Reed Purcell (wide receiver), Bo Britt (offensive line), Michael Soukup (offensive line), Andrew Willis (athlete), Trent Debow (linebacker), Matthew Wright (linebacker), Baer Cole (linebacker), Nick Schaller (defensive line), Charlie Rickell (defensive line) and Townes Hardy (defensive back). Hebron’s second-teamers were Deacon Maynard (offensive line), Alonzo Borja (linebacker) and Ashton Villegas (defensive line), while Providence put athlete Connor Jones and wide receiver Devin Long on the second team.
The honorable mention list features Wesleyan’s Will Burns, Bobby Cook, Jay Black and Charlie Hillegass, Hebron’s Jake Redman, Ashton Smith, Kyle Roberts and Mason Mitchell and Providence’s Carleton Levy, Isaac Cannizzaro, Adrian Knuckles and Caleb Lee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.