Wesleyan kicker and punter Brooks Sturgeon committed Saturday to the North Carolina State football program.
The rising senior was named first-team all-county last season by the Daily Post and the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett, as well as first-team all-state by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association and MaxPreps, which also recognized him as an All-American.
He averaged a Gwinnett-best 41.2 yards on punts for the Wolves’ state playoff team, and made 15 of 17 field goals and 35 of 36 extra points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.