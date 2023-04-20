6436266a8170f.image.jpg

Wesleyan's Anna Sparks (5) celebrates a Wolves goal during the 2023 state playoffs.

 Dale Zanine

Wesleyan senior Anna Sparks has signed with the Asbury University (Ky.) women’s soccer program.

Sparks is a 5-foot-8 defender who has helped the Wolves to next week’s quarterfinals of the Class AAA state playoffs. She also has played basketball at Wesleyan.

