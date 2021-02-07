Wesleyan’s wrestling placed second in the Area 6-A Traditional tournament on Saturday.
The Wolves totaled 170 points, trailing only Mount Pisgah’s 220, with the help of individual champions in the four highest weight classes — Sam Schmitt at 182 pounds, Brendan McIntosh at 195, Eric Berry at 220 and Tanner Bivins at 285.
The Wolves also got contributions from Broder Conley (second, 113), Aidan Conley (third, 120), Chris Izzo (third, 126), Lance Humphreys (fourth, 132), Matthew Morse (second, 138), Jake Neu (third, 145), Trent DeBow (second, 152) and Payton McKemie (second, 170).
