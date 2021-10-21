Despite heavy graduation losses, Wesleyan’s football team has played well this season thanks in large part of a stingy defense. The unit has held five of seven opponents to single digits, including all three during a current three-game winning streak, which features victories over Loganville Christian (42-7), Athens Academy (23-2) and Hebron Christian (34-0). The defense also limited Decatur to 13 points in one of the team’s two losses.
Trent DeBow (59 tackles) and Byrne Ahrenkiel (48 tackles) are the tackling leaders for the Wolves, who have gotten more steady offensive performances the past three games. Quarterback Jett Miller has completed 104 of 160 passes (65 percent) for 1,288 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, while Jamie Tremble (21-204-1), Thomas Cook (22-329-3), Bobby Cook (13-207-1) and Reed Purcell (23-219-1) have led the receivers. Will Tucker has rushed for 411 yards and five scores, in addition to seven catches for 147 yards and two more TDs.
Meanwhile, Providence is navigating a merciless stretch of its season. Its six-game losing streak featured games against defending state champion Prince Avenue Christian (7-1), Athens Academy (5-3), Athens Christian (5-2), Holy Innocents’ (6-1) and Mount Vernon (5-2).
Wesleyan (5-2) is another difficult foe for the Storm, who finish the regular season with games against Hebron (3-5) and Lakeview Academy (1-6).
