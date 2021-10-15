PEACHTREE CORNERS — It wasn't always the most aesthetic-looking night for Wesleyan.
However, head coach Franklin Pridgen won't argue with his team's 34-0 shutout of Gwinnett County rival Hebron Christian in the Region 5-A opener for both football teams Friday at Henderson Stadium.
The Wolves (5-2, 1-0) managed just 196 yards of total offense, and struggled in the first half in taking full advantage of great starting field position.
But the defense did a good job of bottling up Hebron's (3-5, 0-1) option running attack most of the night and creating five turnovers, while the offense eventually made enough plays to cash three of them in for scores.
One of those TDs, plus a blocked punt, set up a 21-point outburst in the fourth quarter that helped Wesleyan finally pull away.
“I'm really proud of the defense,” Pridgen said. “I thought we tackled well. I thought our defensive coordinator Chip Myrick had a great (game) plan, and I thought our kids really executed it well. We forced a lot of (Hebron) mistakes.
“This is the second team that runs the option in our region, so we want to be good at stopping it. And our offense made plays at times. At the same time, I know those guys are kicking themselves because they felt like, particularly in the first half, we squandered some opportunities. But I thought we more than made up for that in the second half.”
With starting quarterback Gavin Hall on the sideline nursing an injury to start the game, the Hebron offense couldn't get much going in the first quarter except for a two first downs on an 8-yard third-down conversion run by backup Alex Pinela and a 19-yard rumble by Nick Harden.
Even after Hall entered the game in the second quarter, the offense still struggled against a stout Wesleyan defense.
Worse, the Lions also put the ball on the ground twice in the first 13 minutes of the game, both of which wound up as Wesleyan touchdowns.
Bo Britt gobbled up the first miscue at the Hebron 15-yard line, eventually resulting in Will Tucker's 6-yard scoring run with 5:23 left in the first quarter, while Trent Debow, scooped up another fumble at the Lions' 15, with Jett Miller calling his own number for a 6-yard TD at the 9:22 mark of the second quarter.
That left the Wolves with a 13-0 lead, thanks to a blocked PAT on the first score, and they managed two more fumble recoveries, both by Will Burns, in the second quarter.
“We still haven't learned to take care of the ball,” Hebron coach Stan Luttrell said. “This style of play is about winning the line of scrimmage, making the right reads and taking care of the ball. We're still learning how to do that.”
But Wesleyan had a little sloppiness of its own and could not capitalize, thanks to a fumble of its own, recovered by Hebron's Jake Redman and returned 19 yards to the Lions' 40 and a miscue on a long snap that led to a missed field goal late in the half.
As a result, the Wolves took only a 13-0 lead into intermission, and the score stayed that way throughout a third quarter that saw the two offenses combine for just four first downs.
But Hebron's fifth turnover, an interception and 33-yard return by Drew Ball that set up Wesleyan at the 7-yard line on the third play of the fourth quarter, proved to be the backbreaker.
Tucker then took the next snap in for the score that extended the Wolves' lead to 20-0 with 10:55 remaining. It was the second TD on the night for Tucker, who finished with a game-high 55 yards on 15 carries.
After a quick three-and-out by the defense, Wesleyan got its passing game going, with Miller completing four passes for 44 yards during a seven-play, 55-yard drive, including a 9-yard fade pass to Jamie Tremble with 5:43 left to push the lead to 27-0.
Miller finished the night 16 of 24 for 116 yards and the TD, while Tremble led all receivers with six catches for 77 yards and the score.
The Wolves then finished off the scoring when Max Ledbetter broke through the middle to block a punt, which Baer Cole picked up at the Hebron 5 before running it in for the scoop and score that made the Wesleyan lead 34-0 with 4:34 to play.
“We just wore down (on defense in the fourth quarter),” Luttrell said. “They kept fighting. We've just got to continue to work to get better. It's just one of those things where this is a young, inexperienced team that is still learning how to play winning football. It's that simple.”
WESLEYAN 34, HEBRON CHRISTIAN 0
Hebron 0 0 0 0 – 0
Wesleyan 6 7 0 21 – 34
FIRST QUARTER
Wesleyan: Will Tucker 5 run (kick blocked), 5:23
SECOND QUARTER
Wesleyan: Jett Miller 6 run (Brooks Sturgeon kick), 9:22
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
Wesleyan: Tucker 7 run (Sturgeon kick), 10:51
Wesleyan: Jamie Tremble 9 pass from Miller (Sturgeon kick), 5:43
Wesleyan: Baer Cole 5 return of blocked punt (Sturgeon kick), 4:34
HCA Wes
First Downs 8 12
Rushes-Yards 46-131 22-80
Passing Yards 51 116
Comp.-Att.-INT 3-8-1 16-24-0
Fumbles-Lost 5-4 2-1
Penalties-Yards 3-33 3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Hebron – Gavin Hall 17-42, Ashton Smith 6-31, Nick Harden 6-26, Alex Pinela 8-16, Jack Luttrell 1-9, Kyle Roberts 5-7, Mason Mitchell 2-5, Jake Redman 1-(-6). Wesleyan – Tucker 15-55, Byrne Ahrenkiel 3-13, Miller 4-12.
Passing: Hebron – Hall 2-7-1, 18; Pinella 1-1-0 33. Wesleyan – Miller 16-24-0, 116.
Receiving: Hebron – Redman 1-33, Harden 1-12, K.J. Thomas 1-6. Wesleyan – Tremble 6-77, Reed Purcell 5-8, Tucker 2-23, Thomas Cook 1-8.
