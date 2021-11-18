Wesleyan faces a major second-round challenge Friday in the Class A Private football playoffs in unbeaten Calvary Day, which is led by playmaking quarterback Jake Merklinger, who has racked up 32 TDs and has thrown for close to 2,200 yards. The Cavaliers have held 10 of 11 opponents to 14 points or less with the outlier being a 28-21 win over First Presbyterian on Sept. 17.
That stingy defense will test a Wesleyan offense that has been held to 10 points or fewer three times this season. The Wolves have put up big numbers on occasion, too, particularly through the passing of Jett Miller, who has thrown for 2,114 yards and 19 touchdowns. They average 102.3 yards on the ground. Miller was 15 of 23 passing for 244 yards and two scores last week in the first round, getting most of his yards to Jamie Tremble (six catches, 146 yards, TD).
Wesleyan counters with a stout defense of its own that has held six of the past seven opponents under 20 points — its outlier was a 21-0 loss to Holy Innocents’. Nick Schaller (eight tackles, two for losses, two sacks), Byrne Ahrenkiel (16 tackles), Matthew Wright (four tackles, one for loss), Charlie Hillegass (five tackles, one for loss, one sack), Matt Brown (four tackles, one for loss, one sack), Trent DeBow (six tackles) and Baer Cole (seven tackles) were among the unit’s top performers last week.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Calvary Day won 17-10 in 2017 second round
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.