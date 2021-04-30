PEACHTREE CORNERS — Host Wesleyan dominated the Area 4-A Private Track and Field Championships this week with a sweep of the boys and girls team titles.
The boys won with 248 points (Mount Pisgah was second with 157) and the girls scored 199 (Mount Pisgah was second at 148).
The Wesleyan girls got individual region titles from Imani Washington (discus, 112 feet, 8 inches and shot put, 37-11 3/4), Sade Ojanuga (high jump, 5-3 and 100-meter hurdles, 16.06 seconds), Nea Sanders (400, 57.41 and 300 hurdles, 47.42) and Sophie Villa (800, 2:29.64).
The Wolves went 1-2-3 in 100 hurdles with Ojanuga finishing ahead of teammates Margaret Dudley (second, 16.06) and Abby Scott (third, 17.86) and in the 800 with Villa crossing ahead of teammates Katherine Graddy (second, 2:30.60) and Julie Anne Bush (third, 2:31.95). They also swept the top three spots in the 300 hurdles with Sanders, Dudley (second, 48.14) and Scott (third, 49.14).
First-place finishers for the Wesleyan boys were Will Fuller (shot put, 37-3 1/4), Jamie Tremble (triple jump, 40-2, 110 hurdles, 17.81 and 300 hurdles, 44.63) and Mac Howie (1,600, 4:31.52 and 3,200, 9:40.40).
The Wolves went 1-2-3 in the 1,600 with Stafford McDaniel (second, 4:37.42) and Braden Debow (third, 4:43.77) finishing behind Howie, as well as 1-2-3 in the 3,200 with Howie, McDaniel (second, 10:27.27) and Shane Kelly (10:27.52)
Wesleyan’s boys and girls teams also swept the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. The girls times were 4:11.45 in the 1,600 relay and 10:45.83 in the 3,200. The boys won the 1,600 relay in 3:40.85 and took first in the 3,200 relay in 8:23.75.
