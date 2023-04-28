CLEVELAND — Wesleyan’s boys and girls teams finished as runner-up this week in the Region 7-AAA Track and Field Championships at White County.
The Wolves scored 169 points in the girls meet — well ahead of third-place Lumpkin County’s 88 but short of champion White County’s 223. Wesleyan’s boys posted a total of 115, trailing only champion White County’s 225.
Wood Moore won region titles in the distance races for the Wesleyan boys, taking the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 28.41 seconds and the 3,200 in 9:36.58. He also ran with Henry Wasmuth, Andrew Cook and Christopher Izzo on a first-place 3,200 relay (8:41.20). Paul Weidle gave the boys a victory in the pole vault at 12 feet, 6 inches.
The Wesleyan girls had three individual region champions — Tia Hall in the 100 hurdles (16.72), Anne McSweeney in the 1,600 (5:31.83) and Julie Ann Bush in the 3,200 (11:54.09). McSweeney and Bush ran on a region championship 3,200 relay (10:19.62) with Ansley Voss and Kate O’Shields, while the Wolves’ 800 relay (1:52.30) of Ella Dekreek, Kensington Freeman, Skyla Keo and Avery Tucker also won the region title.
Hall (100, 13.33), McSweeney (800, 2:26.12) and Eva Murphy (3,200, 11:59.00) had runner-up finishes in their events, while the boys team got a second-place finish from its 400 relay (45.56) of Martin Johnson, Jamie Tremble, Weidle and Darrell Schumann.
