PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan’s girls lacrosse team advanced to the Class AAAAA-A state quarterfinals with a 17-8 win over visiting Pace Academy on Wednesday.
Senior captains Molly Brown, Riley Keller, Alexandra Murphy and Emma Nydam led the way for the Wolves, who play at Starr’s Mill in the Elite Eight later this week.
