WATKINSVILLE — Wesleyan’s boys and girls tennis teams defeated Oconee County on Thursday to reach the Class AAA state finals.

The girls team advances to face Savannah Country Day for the state championship, while the boys will meet the winner of Savannah Country Day and Lumpkin County in the finals.

