ROME — It was double the pleasure and double the fun for the Wesleyan girls and boys tennis teams on a hot Saturday at the Tennis Center at Berry College in the Class A Private State Championship matches.
The girls defeated George Walton Academy 3-0, while the boys downed Holy Innocents' 3-1 to sweep the state titles. The girls victory marks their fourth title, to go with championships in 2001, 20015 and 2016. The boys earned the second title in program history to go with their win in 2011.
“It was hot out there today," Wesleyan assistant coach Nathan Gravlee said. “We’ve conditioned for this moment. Instead of working four days a week we’ve been working five and all the hard work paid off.”
The girls were up first and Sophie Gibbs, at No. 1 singles, notched a victory to put the first point up on the board. The No. 1 doubles duo of Katherine Scott and Tinsley Bertram also took care of business to increase the lead to 2-0. However, the Wolves (18-3) were trailing at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles. That is when freshman Lauren Tucker, at No. 2 singles, won her match and clinched the title for Wesleyan.
“This was a great group,” Gravlee said. “We had five seniors on this team and the leadership they provided was outstanding.”
In the boys title match, Grayson Balloon opened with a win at No. 1 singles to put the Wolves up. The No. 2 doubles tandem of Matthew Godfrey and Aidan Abraham, a sophomore and freshman respectively, scored the next victory. After a win by Holy Innocents' to cut their lead to 2-1, Connor Hewitson clinched the victory with a triumph at No. 3 singles.
“Both teams had so many freshmen step up this year,” Gravlee said. “The boys team only has two seniors so both teams will be strong in years to come.”
So how did both teams celebrate a double dose of championships on such a hot day? With a pool party.
