59875bc5b8f5a.image.jpg

Wesleyan logo

Wesleyan’s teams had a good showing Saturday in the 51st annual Metro Swimming and Diving Invitational at Westminster.

The girls team finished sixth and the boys team was eighth, while the Wolves were eighth in combined points.

Hattie Wasmuth led Wesleyan with a fifth-place showing in the girls 500-yard freestyle (5 minutes, 28.90 seconds), and a sixth-place finish in the 200 free (2:02.01).

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.