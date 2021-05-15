SAVANNAH — Only a Feb. 25 victory over Mount Pisgah kept the Wesleyan boys, 0-6 at the time, from a winless month to start the high school soccer season.
That same team finished much better than it started.
The sixth-ranked Wolves upset No. 1-ranked Atlanta International School 3-2 (3-1 on penalty kicks) Friday night for the Class A Private state championship. Goalkeeper Aidan Kresl played the hero role, snuffing out three straight PKs to clinch the title.
It was the Wolves’ eighth straight win since falling 4-0 to AIS in a Region 5-A Private match on April 6, and it snapped a 14-match winning streak by the Eagles (16-2-1), whose last loss was Feb. 16 to Marist.
It also gave Wesleyan its second straight state championship in boys soccer — it won state in 2019 and the 2020 season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A goal by AIS with 16 minutes left in regulation put Wesleyan (14-8) in a 1-0 hole that grew to 2-0 before a frantic finish led to the teams being tied 2-2 at the end of regulation. The Wolves, taking advantage of two AIS red cards in the second half, got a goal from Aidan Conley with six minutes left in regulation and a header goal by Max Allgaier with three minutes left.
Neither team scored in the two overtime periods, sending the match to PKs.
AIS made its first PK, which Wesleyan’s Cristo Martinez answered with a make. Kresl stopped the next shot he faced, then Alex Cardile was on the mark for the Wolves with his kick. After another Kresl save, Fletcher Morris converted to give his team a 3-1 edge on PKs.
Kresl followed with another PK save that sealed the championship.
