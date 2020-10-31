DACULA — It took a full four quarters and then some, but Wesleyan finally improved to 5-2 on the year in a nail-biting 17-10 overtime thriller over Hebron Christian.
Between a grab bag of special teams blunders, defensive prowess and two drives of free football, the teams’ first matchup in history became an instant classic.
“It’s great (to win this one)," Wesleyan quarterback Ryan Rose said. "Our defense played amazing. The boys up front kept me straight up all night. It just feels great to be 1-0 in the region.”
Early on in the game, a large wrench was thrown in Wesleyan’s offensive plans when star running back Griffin Caldwell went down with an injury on the Wolves’ opening drive. The rest of the first half appeared to be a struggle for the Wesleyan attack as it could only muster one field goal.
Lucky for the Wolf offense, Hebron’s attack didn’t appear much better as its only points came on a touchdown pass early in the second quarter. South Carolina commit Colten Gauthier found Jack Luttrell on a slant route over the middle of the field and watched him sidestep the safety and scamper into the end zone.
Caldwell was back on offense for the Wolves in the second half, ripping off a number of long runs before a turnover on downs in Hebron territory ended the longest drive of the night to that point.
Four punts and 11 scoreless minutes later, Wesleyan started a drive on its own 37 with just 6:42 left in the fourth quarter. Still looking for their first points since the field goal in the second quarter, the offense came out guns-a-blazing as Rose delivered a 59-yard rope to Wyatt Hodges. Three plays later, Caldwell ran through three tackles and punched it in from two yards out for the Wolves’ first score of the night.
Down by three again, the Lions spared no time in their response as a field goal set up by a 30-yard Gauthier dime to Jonathan Burke tied the game at 10 apiece with 1:47 on the clock.
As Rose, Caldwell and the rest of the Wolf offense were preparing to take the field, a Hebron pooch kick played to perfection was recovered by Burke on the Wesleyan 30-yard line.
The Lions burned the rest of the clock and set Burke up for a 31-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the game, very similar to the one he had converted on the previous drive to tie it. Unfortunately for Hebron, the outcome was not the same as a pack of Wolves blocked Burke’s kick, forcing overtime.
Caldwell made his presence known again in the first overtime drive as three runs and an offside penalty were all he needed to put Wesleyan up 17-10.
Hebron’s ensuing drive ended as quickly as it began as a host of Wesleyan defenders fell on a fumble on the first play, sealing the victory.
Rose completed 10 of his 16 attempts for 120 yards. Caldwell rushed for 68 yards on 16 touches with two scores.
“We needed to clean up some mistakes but continue to focus on the prize," Wesleyan head coach Franklin Pridgen said. "We came here with a mission and we needed to turn things around. We needed some redemption and we got it tonight. I love the Wesleyan Wolves.”
Gauthier finished 22 of 37 for 103 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Jack Luttrell led the way for the receivers with 86 yards and a touchdown on six grabs.
“I was just proud of the way our guys fought,” Hebron head coach Stan Luttrell said. “We needed to play with great effort and that’s what I was impressed with the most with our team tonight.”
WESLEYAN 17, HEBRON 10
Wesleyan 0 3 0 7 7 - 17
Hebron 0 7 0 3 0 - 10
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
Wesleyan: Brooks Sturgeon 24 FG, 11:48
Hebron: Jack Luttrell 29 pass from Colten Gauthier (Jonathan Burke kick) 9:10
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
Wesleyan: Griffin Caldwell 2 run (Sturgeon kick) 5:10
Hebron: Burke 22 FG, 1:47
OVERTIME
Wesleyan: Caldwell 3 run (Sturgeon kick)
