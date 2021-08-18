urgent Wesleyan sophomore Macey Cintron to represent Puerto Rico in international competitions From Staff Reports Aug 18, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Macey Cintron Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wesleyan sophomore Macey Cintron has been selected to the Puerto Rico Junior Olympic National Team for two upcoming international competitions.Cintron was named to the rosters for the Under-15 Junior Pan American Games, scheduled for Nov. 25-Dec. 3 in Colombia, and the Under-19 World Cup, held in Peru from Dec. 5-13. It is the second international appearance since 2019 for Cintron, who also represented Puerto Rico as a 13-year-old. She is a pitcher and first baseman for Wesleyan. 