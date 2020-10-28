KENNESAW — Mount Paran defeated Wesleyan 11-2 in Game 3 Wednesday, ending the Wolves’ season in the Class A Private quarterfinals.
Wesleyan fell in Game 1 of the best-of-three series Tuesday, and the Wolves finished off a Game 2 victory to tie the series before the decisive Game 3.
Wesleyan ends its season with a 16-12 mark, while Mount Paran advances to the Final Four in Columbus with a 24-4 record.
