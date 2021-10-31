Wesleyan rode a roller coaster of emotion during Championship Saturday at the Georgia High School Association's State Softball Tournament.
Having already beaten George Walton Academy 4-0 in the winner's bracket finals of the Class A Private tourament in the morning, the Wolves looked in control of the championship round rematch by taking a 3-0 lead through two innings, only to see the Bulldogs rally for four runs in the fifth to turn the game around for a 6-4 win to force an if necessary game.
But in that third game, Wesleyan shook off the shock and took another early lead, and this time, Ryley Kutter made it stand up, as the Wolves got some late-inning insurance to put away a 3-0 win and the title Saturday at South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus.
“We ran into a little adversity (Saturday) in that first championship game,” said Wesleyan coach Mary Stephenson, who guided the Wolves (27-5) to their third state title in the last five years. “I said to the girls after it was all over that that was a moment that they could've fallen apart. A lot of teams would've fallen apart, but that was a moment in which they came together. They really picked each other up, not just on the field, but in the dugout. We're just super proud of how they responded.”
The Wolves seemed in total control after the 4-0 win in the opener behind a three-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts from Kutter, plus a 2-for-3, two runs scored game from Jasmine Green and a 2-for-3 outing with an RBI from Christina McCoy.
Then they took a 3-0 lead on RBIs from Kutter and Marjee Williams in the first and an RBI single from Green in the second.
But with the lead at 3-1, George Walton came off the deck with four runs in the top of the fifth by taking advantage of two Wesleyan errors and a pair of two-run singles by Taylor Tinsley and Hayden Stancil.
And with the Bulldogs having closed out a 6-4 win to force a deciding third game of the day between the two teams, the Wolves made sure momentum would not stay in the opposite dugout.
McCoy led off the bottom of the second with a double, went to third on a passed ball and scored on Marjee Williams' RBI grounder to third to give Wesleyan a 1-0 lead.
As it turned out, that's all that Kutter, who did not allow a run in any of her appearances over the weekend, would need.
For her second time Saturday, the sophomore right-hander struck out 13 GWA batters, this time allowing only a single hit, over seven innings.
Nonetheless, McCoy and Williams were at the center of some big insurance in the bottom of the sixth, with each driving in a big insurance run with hits to extend the lead to 3-0.
All that was left was for Kutter to pitch around a walk and a hit batter with her final strikeout of the day to close out the game, and the title for the Wolves.
Buford places fourth in AAAAAA
Buford's season came to an end after a 6-1 loss to Pope in the Class AAAAAA elimination bracket semifinals.
The Wolves (28-4-1) took a 1-0 lead on Mackenzie Pickens' solo homer in the top of the first, but they managed only five more hits, all singles, the rest of the way against Pope's Kendall Frost, who allowed just the one run with five strikeouts in the complete-game victory.
Adriana Martinez had two hits for Buford.
