LAWRENCEVILLE — Experience paid off plenty for Wesleyan in its Class A Private state championship baseball doubleheader against North Cobb Christian.
After falling in the championship series last year to Mount Paran Christian, the Wolves used the hard lessons they learned to their advantage to sweep the Eagles in their first trip to the finals by scores of 3-0 and 18-3 Tuesday at Coolray Field.
Whether it was the patience of drawing a combined 14 walks for the doubleheader, the poise of coming through in key situations in each game or the offensive might that led to a combined 19 hits and 21 runs for the day, Wesleyan (35-5) put everything together to claim its first state title since 2015 and the program's fifth overall.
“Of course, winning a state championship is an unbelievable feeling,” Wesleyan coach Brian Krehmeyer said. “This is a team that was simply determined, and I think last year's result is what filled resolve in the guys that came back. Many of them played in that (series) last year. They just weren't going to be denied.
“Hats off to North Cobb Christian. Just about every single one of their pitchers they threw out there was throwing 90 miles an hour. But our guys didn't flinch. They didn't blink. They put the bat on the ball and really made some solid contact.”
Leading that offensive attack was Bryce Hubbard, (a combined 2-for-5, 2 2B, 5 RBIs and 4 BB), Forrest Lietz (3-for-7, 4 RBIs), Cooper Blauser (3-for-6, 3B, 3 RBIs) and Reed Purcell, who not only went 4-for-7 with a pair of RBIs on the day, but also came out of the bullpen with 3 2/3 shutout innings to pick up the win on the mound in Game 2.
Carson Ballard was also dominant on the mound to get the win in Game 1, while Druw Jones (2-for-3, 3B, RBI, 4 BB) was his usual productive self, and added an over the shoulder catch in the final inning of the day to add the exclamation point.
GAME 1: The Wolves stranded nine baserunners, including leaving that bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning, but Ballard rendered them all moot with a masterful performance.
The senior right-hander kept North Cobb Christian off balance with a mid-80s fastball and impeccable command of his curveball and upper 60s change-up, scattering four hits and one walk with four strikeouts and nine ground-ball outs over six shutout innings.
“I trust my guys (on defense), so I was just trying to get solid contact,” Ballard said. “It was fastball, curveball mainly with some change-ups and sliders, as well. You just (have to) keep the ball low. You don't want to elevate it, and I trust my outfielders.”
After the disappointing first inning, the Wesleyan bats came alive in the top of the second.
However, it still looked like NCCS ace Armando Nunez might wriggle off the hook when Michael Mullinax gunned down Dominick Scalese at the plate on Purcell's single for the second out.
But after Jones drew a two-out walk, Hubbard lofted a double into the alley in right-center to bring home both runners and give the Wolves a 2-0 lead.
“I knew I was going to get a fastball because I knew (Nunez) wasn't locating his breaking ball much,” Hubbard said. “So first pitch, I saw a fastball low middle (of the strike zone) and I just tried to put a barrel on it and put it in the gap. I knew with Druw's speed, he's going to score from first on any double.”
Blauser followed by one-hopping the wall in left-center for an RBI triple, and Wesleyan had a 3-0 lead after two innings.
That lead looked in peril after Blauser came on in relief in the top of the seventh, and NCCS brought the tying run to the plate in the form of the dangerous Mullinax after Carlos Martans was hit by a pitch to lead off and Brock Parker drew a two-out walk.
The Eagles' centerfielder then gave Wesleyan fans a scare with a towering fly to right that had home run distance, but went well foul.
Then on a 3-2 pitch, Blauser came up with his best offering, getting Mullinax to foul-tip a 67 mph changeup into the glove of Hubbard for strike three, and sealing the Game 1 win for the Wolves.
GAME 2: The Wolves jumped on North Cobb Christian (30-8) starter Blake Dean's early jitters after he hit three of the first five hitters in the top of the first and walked another.
Ballard was the last of the three Wesleyan hitters plunked, and it came with the bases loaded for a quick 1-0 lead.
Lietz then came to the plate and delivered the only hit of the frame, a single to right that brought home two runs, with Ballard sprinting plate-ward when the ball got through the right fielder and rolled to the wall.
Then another error on the throw in allowed Lietz to circle the bases, and the Wolves suddenly had a 5-0 lead after a half inning. They added on three more in the second on back-to-back RBI doubles from Blauser and Schley Gordy, while Ballard delivered another run with a single to push the lead to 8-0.
North Cobb Christian fought back in the bottom of the inning when singles by Lukas Farris, Carlos Martans and Jackson Uggla surrounding a walk to Nick Stinson got the Eagles on the board at 8-1 and spelled the end of Jones' day on the mound.
That brought Purcell in from his position in left field to inherit a bases-loaded, one-out situation and North Cobb threatening to get back into the game.
But after an error plated another run, the senior right-hander limited Mullinax to just a sacrifice fly and got Ronaldo Rivera to bounce into an inning-ending force play to limit the damage and keep the Wolves' lead at 8-3.
“We've been in (tight) situations all season long,” Purcell said. “We knew how to stay calm and take it pitch-by-pitch and inning-by-inning.”
That approach served Purcell well over his 3 2/3 shutout innings in which he allowed just three hits and struck out one.
And the Wesleyan bats made sure the outcome would not be in doubt much longer when the Wolves batted around in the fourth and fifth innings, scoring six times in the former and four more times in the latter.
The key blows were a pair of RBI doubles by Hubbard and Lietz in the fourth and RBI singles from Nate Kerpics and Purcell in the fifth, while Purcell added an RBI single and Jones chipped in a sacrifice fly in the fourth and Hubbard and Blauser drew bases-loaded walks in the fifth to balloon the lead 18-3.
That allowed Purcell to set the Eagles down in order in the fifth, with the aid of Jones' running over-the-shoulder catch to rob Farris near the warning track in center, to close out the game on the GHSA's run rule, and the title, for the Wolves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.