Wesleyan celebrated five college athletic signees this week on National Signing Day.
The Wolves had two softball signees, Reece Holbrook to Virginia and Gracie Taylor to Colorado State, and two baseball signees, Jalen Fulwood to Chattahoochee Valley and James McCoy to Kentucky. They were joined by Georgia State basketball recruit Alyssa Phillip.
