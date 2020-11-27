PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan scored the football game’s final 14 points, including Griffin Caldwell’s game-winning touchdown with barely more than two minutes left, for a 34-28 win over Athens Christian in Friday’s Class A Private first round.
Last year’s state runner-up Wolves trailed 21-7 in the second quarter and 28-20 late before a 3-yard TD run by Caldwell with 5:15 left in the fourth trimmed the margin to 28-26. An attempt at a game-tying two point conversion failed.
After a defensive stop, Wesleyan (9-2) got a big pass from Ryan Rose to Jackson Turner down to the 1-yard line, where Caldwell finished it off for his third TD of the game. After a two-point conversion, the hosts led 34-28 with 2:02 left.
The defense, which got a big night from Drew Ball, held the lead from there. Ball had a 55-yard fumble return for a score, an interception and four tackles. Tanner Bivins and R.J. Aycox also made a critical stop on fourth-and-one to fuel the second-half comeback.
Cooper Blauser had nine catches for 111 yards, as well as interception and two pass breakups, for the Wolves, who host North Cobb Christian in next week’s second round. Brooks Sturgeon made field goals of 32 and 40 yards in the victory.
“It was a huge gut check for us,” Wesleyan head coach Franklin Pridgen said. “We clearly were not ready to play in the first half, which was my fault. We got their attention at halftime and the guys really took it up several notches. It was one of those character wins.”
