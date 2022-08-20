PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan turned a solid first half of football against Mount Vernon Presbyterian into a dominant overall performance.
Sophomore quarterback Ben Brown, who completed 14 of 19 attempts for 162 yards, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to help the Wolves score the first 31 points in a 31-7 season-opening home victory against the Mustangs on Friday night.
With a 10-0 advantage late in the second quarter, Wesleyan gave Mount Vernon a great chance to go into halftime down just three points when Wes Vail lost a fumble while handing the ball to his running back deep in the Wolves’ territory.
But during a fourth-and-goal from the 1 with just seconds left in the half, Wesleyan kept the Mustangs off the scoreboard when Charlie Hillegass and his teammates stuffed Sam Hodges at the goal line.
“I thought (the stop) was everything,” Wesleyan head coach Franklin Pridgen said. “We knew mistakes would happen and I hoped to avoid turnovers in the red zone but unfortunately we gave them one, but to stop them on fourth down and make them regret their gamble to go for it on fourth down on the goal line was special.”
After halftime, the defense stepped up big again when Shepard Jones picked off a pass from Sam Nazarian in the Mustangs’ territory. Four plays later on third and 24, Vail found Jones over the middle for a 49-yard TD pass and a 17-0 lead with 6:20 to go in the frame.
“It's really nice when that kind of thing works out that way for Shepard,” Pridgen said. “He's a kid that just loves our program. He's battled back from some injuries over the years so for him to be able to contribute like that to open the season means a lot to him and his perseverance.”
Then after the Mustangs failed to punt the ball downfield, Brown threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Will Tucker, increasing the margin to 24 points.
Early in the fourth, Brown capped the Wolves’ final scoring drive by finding Reed Purcell along the sideline for a 22-yard TD.
“Neither of our two quarterbacks have ever started a varsity game and there had to be jitters but I thought they did a great job of managing the offense effectively,” Pridgen said. “They had some experienced receivers around them that did an incredible job as well.”
The Wolves’ first drive of the 2022 season was a success due to a pair of first-down completions by Brown who capped the 9-play drive with a 6-yard run into the end zone for a 7-0 lead with 8:38 left in the opening quarter.
Townes Hardy also had an interception for the Wolves, who didn’t surrender a touchdown until the closing seconds when Nazarian sprinted up the middle for a 10-yard score.
WESLEYAN 7 3 14 7 - 31
MOUNT VERNON 0 0 0 7 - 7
FIRST QUARTER
Wesleyan: Ben Brown 6 run (David Carmargo kick) 8:38
SECOND QUARTER
Wesleyan: Carlos Lopez 31 FG 5:32
THIRD QUARTER
Wesleyan: Shepard Jones 49 pass from Wes Vail (Carmargo kick) 6:20
Wesleyan: Will Tucker 9 pass from Brown (Carmargo kick) 3:30
FOURTH QUARTER
Wesleyan: Reed Purcell 22 pass from Brown (Carmargo kick) 11:14
Mount Vernon: Sam Nazarian 10 run (Nathan Webb kick) 7.6
