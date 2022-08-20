08.19.22-Wesleyan-MountVernon-FB-19-41.jpg
ERIC GRAHAM

PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan turned a solid first half of football against Mount Vernon Presbyterian into a dominant overall performance.

Sophomore quarterback Ben Brown, who completed 14 of 19 attempts for 162 yards, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to help the Wolves score the first 31 points in a 31-7 season-opening home victory against the Mustangs on Friday night.

