Wesleyan will face a pass-heavy attack Friday night on a road trip to Bogart.
The graduation of Brock Vandagriff, now a freshman at Georgia, didn’t kill the Prince Avenue Christian offense, which continues to flourish with a new starter at quarterback, sophomore Aaron Philo. Philo has completed 83 of 123 passes 1,379 yards (No. 1 in Georgia per Georgia High School Football Daily) and 15 TDs. The Wolverines average 378.8 passing yards to just 64.5 rushing. Ethan Christian and Bailey Stockton, with six TD catches each, are among Philo’s top targets. That offense has keyed routs of Christian Academy, Tenn. (59-18), Providence Christian (69-14) and Holy Innocents’ (49-0) the past three weeks after a 21-13 loss in the opener to Calvary Day.
Wesleyan got two cracks at slowing down Vandagriff and Prince Avenue last season, falling 52-26 in the regular season and 50-3 in the state semifinals.
The Wolves, coming off a bye week, hope the two new-look teams’ rematch Friday plays out differently. Wesleyan has been impressive defensively through three games this season, allowing a total of 20 points. After a 31-0 shutout of Mount Pisgah in the opener and a 13-6 loss to Decatur, it beat Douglass 29-7 two weeks ago.
Trent DeBow has been among Wesleyan’s defensive standouts with a team-high 22 tackles (three for losses) and an interception. Jay Black (17 tackles), Byrne Ahrenkiel (16 tackles, two for losses), Charlie Hillegass (12 tackles, two for losses), Drew Ball (11 tackles) and Andrew Willis (10 tackles, one interception) also are in double figures in tackles.
Wesleyan’s balanced offense has leaned on Will Tucker (230 rushing yards, two TDs) in the ground game, along with new quarterback Jett Miller (46 of 68 passing, 443 yards, two TDs) in the air. His top receiver is Thomas Cook with 11 catches for 170 yards.
Brooks Sturgeon has backed up his success last season with more impact play on special teams for the Wolves. He averages 41.5 yards on punts and has made 6 of 8 field goals with a long of 50.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Prince Avenue won 50-3 last year in the state semifinals
