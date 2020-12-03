North Cobb Christian Eagles (7-A Private)
Coach: Mark Hollars
Record: 8-2
Last week: Beat Lakeview Academy 28-7
Wesleyan Wolves (5-A Private)
Coach: Franklin Pridgen
Record: 9-2
Last week: Beat Athens Christian 34-28
The first meeting between Class A Private football programs Wesleyan and North Cobb Christian comes with a berth in the state quarterfinals at stake. Both teams have lost just twice — the Wolves to Athens Academy and Prince Avenue Christian at midseason and the Eagles to Fellowship Christian (27-0) on Oct. 2 and to Christian Heritage (28-13) in the regular-season finale.
Wesleyan’s defense has been impressive for much of the season, allowing just 31 points in its 4-0 run through region play. It has to play well against the run this week against a ground-heavy North Cobb Christian team. The defense’s top performers have included Tanner Bivins (74 tackles, 20 for losses, seven sacks) and Jackson Turner (48 tackles, 12 for losses) up front, along with J.D. Chipman (93 tackles, five for losses, four sacks) at linebacker. Drew Ball was a big defensive playmaker last week with an interception and a fumble return for a score, while Bivins and Chipman had 10 tackles each in the win.
The Wesleyan offense had to rally in the first round. Ryan Rose completed 12 of 20 passes for 212 yards, relying heavily on Cooper Blauser, who had eight catches for 118 yards. Griffin Caldwell rushed 22 times for 103 yards and three scores, in addition to making six tackles on defense.
Brooks Sturgeon was 2-for-2 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points in Wesleyan’s playoff-opening win. His only punt, a 48-yarder, pinned Athens Christian inside its 20.
North Cobb Christian was led by three TDs from Shanard Banks in its first-round win over Lakeview Academy (5-4). Trey Priester led the rushing attack with 149 yards.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Wesleyan School
