These two football teams have the same record and the same goal — a victory Friday that will clinch the No. 2 spot in Region 5-A Private and a home game in the first round of the state playoffs next week. The result will come in early Friday as the game kicks off at 3 p.m.
Holy Innocents’ locked up the No. 1 seed in the region last week with a 21-0 victory at Wesleyan, which needs to bounce back quickly to earn a home playoff game. The Wolves’ defense kept the game close with Holy Innocents’, which led 7-0 at halftime before pulling away.
“They're really good,” Wesleyan coach Franklin Pridgen said of Holy Innocents’. “Our defense was stingy, (but) they (Holy Innocents') run an offense that's unusual these days, and they run it well. Our kids our super tough and fought really hard, but congratulations to Holy Innocents'.”
The Wesleyan defense, which shut out Mount Vernon in last year’s regular-season finale, was led last Friday by 11 tackles from Townes Hardy and 10 tackles each from Byrne Ahrenkiel and Trent DeBow. Matt Brown added seven tackles, and Drew Ball had an interception.
Mount Vernon offers another big test for the Wesleyan defense, though the Mustangs struggled in their most recent game, a 56-7 loss to Holy Innocents’ on Oct. 23. Prior to the Holy Innocents’ loss, Mount Vernon had won six straight over Mount Paran (35-14), Athens Christian (35-14), George Walton (42-0), Loganville Christian (38-3), Hebron Christian (24-7) and Providence Christian (48-6).
While Holy Innocents’ relies heavily on the rushing attack, Mount Vernon is favors the passing game (222 per game passing to 116 a game rushing) behind quarterback senior quarterback Luke Barnes and sophomore wide receiver Jonathan Gallinaro, who is nearing 1,000 receiving yards and has 10 TD catches.
