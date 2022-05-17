PEACHTREE CORNERS — A rematch of the state finals. A pair of double-digit winning streaks. A trip back to the championship series on the line.
The Class A Private state semifinal, which featured a pair of top-seeded clubs in Wesleyan and Mount Paran Christian, was oozing with storylines. The heavyweight bout lived up to its billing at Donn Gaebelein Field on Monday.
Wesleyan split its doubleheader with MPC — the club that swept the Wolves in the state finals last spring — in a pair of tightly contested games. The Eagles delivered a gut-wrenching blow late in Game 1 to take a 4-2 victory in 10 innings. The Wolves answered with an offensive awakening in Game 2, staving off a late comeback attempt in an 11-7 win.
Both clubs came into Monday riding 16-game winning streaks. Naturally, two contests — even 17 innings worth of baseball — couldn’t determine a victor.
“That’s what you would expect out of two outstanding teams. To go neck and neck, to go 10 innings, to not give up,” Wesleyan head coach Brian Krehmeyer said. “Even (Mount Paran Christian) didn’t give up in Game 2 when they easily could have.
“I’m just excited to see what Game 3 is.”
The clubs will duke it out once more Tuesday at 4 p.m. to decide who will advance and face state finalist North Cobb Christian at Coolray Field.
Game 1: Mount Paran Christian 4, Wesleyan 2 (F/10)
Right-hander Carson Ballard twirled a gem of an outing for the Wolves in the series opener. He went toe-to-toe with southpaw Jake Tucker, out-dueling him through six innings. Thanks to his masterful performance on the mound — and two-run homer at the plate — Wesleyan came one strike away from claiming victory and extending its winning streak to 17 games.
But the Eagles had other plans.
The Wolves held a 2-0 lead over MPC in the seventh inning when Alex Adams worked a 3-2 count with two outs and a runner on second base. Adams put his bat on the payoff pitch and launched it to left-center field, bouncing a two-run shot off the light pole to tie the game.
“I feel bad for Carson because he pitched a great game up to that point,” Krehmeyer said. “Had it not been for his two-run homer, we would not have had the lead. He gave us everything he absolutely could, and one pitch got away from him.”
The Eagles threatened to take their first lead of the day an inning later. After leading off the frame with back-to-back walks, a sacrifice bunt advanced both runners into scoring position. The threat wouldn’t come to pass, however, as Wesleyan right-hander Reed Purcell fielded a come-backer, then induced an inning-ending groundout.
MPC applied pressure once more in the 10th inning. This time, the dam broke.
Tate McKee put down a perfectly placed bunt with a pair of runners on and legged out a single to load the bases. In the ensuing at-bat, Pierce Crane dribbled an RBI single down the third-base line to put the Eagles in front. MPC later doubled their advantage when Luke Dotson skirted down the line to beat out a double play, scoring a run on the fielder’s choice.
The Wolves were retired in order in their final trip to the plate. MPC’s winning streak grew to 17 games, while Wesleyan was handed its first loss since April 4.
Following three scoreless frames, Wesleyan took the lead in the fourth inning on Ballard’s two-run home run, which landed underneath the scoreboard in left field. It would prove to be the game’s lone offensive output prior to Adams’ home run in the seventh inning.
“What we talked about (after Game 1) was, ‘Hey, that was a heartbreaker. Let’s not deny it, but let’s live in the moment: not what just happened, not what can happen, but what’s happening right now,’” Krehmeyer said. “We had to flush any feelings, any frustrations, any anger and depression from Game 1 and go out and play Game 2.”
Game 2: Wesleyan 11, Mount Paran Christian 7
The Wolves needed less than half an inning to flush the remnants of disappoint from the series opener.
Wesleyan’s first two batters of Game 2 were set down in order. The club proceeded to load the bases on a Cooper Blauser single and back-to-back walks from Schley Gordy and Ballard. Forrest Lietz did the rest, if not in the most orthodox of ways.
Lietz lifted a ball to deep left-center. It came down on the outstretched gloved of an Eagle outfielder, deflected off and bounced over the fence for a grand slam. In seconds, the Wolves’ feelings of dejection were transformed to elation.
“An outfield-aided grand slam, but it still counts in the book,” Krehmeyer joked. “One of my assistants said, ‘No matter how long you’ve been coaching, you always see something new.’ That was definitely something new for all of us.”
Lietz’s heroics set the tone for the Wolves in the nightcap. The offense proceeded to pile on six more runs in the fourth inning — sparked by an RBI single from phenom Druw Jones.
Jones showed off his wheels as he raced home from second to score on a two-run single from Blauser. Gordy then blew the game open with a three-run homer to right-center to make it 10-1.
The Eagles’ deficit grew to 11-1 in the fifth inning. On the brink of being run-ruled, however, MPC plated four runs in the bottom half of the frame to extend the game. The club tacked on two more in the sixth and loaded the bases, but the Wolves escaped the jam to keep their lead — and season — intact.
