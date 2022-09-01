After opening with a 31-7 win over Mount Vernon, Wesleyan’s football team lost a heartbreaker last Friday when Decatur kicked a game-winning field goal with 20 seconds remaining. The Wolves had taken a 28-27 lead with 5:42 remaining.
Wesleyan refocuses this week for another challenging game against unbeaten North Cobb Christian. The Eagles have been solid defensively in their 2-0 start, featuring wins over Christian Heritage (21-14) and Ridgeland (20-7). Their coach Matt Jones has extensive ties to Gwinnett, serving five years as Lanier’s offensive coordinator from 2016-20 and spending three previous seasons as a Buford assistant. His cousins are brothers Philip (Brookwood head coach) and Tommy (Cherokee Bluff head coach) Jones.
Wesleyan still had plenty of bright spots in its loss to Decatur, including Trent DeBow and Douglas Cavin on defense. DeBow had 16 tackles, a pass breakup, a caused fumble and an interception, and Cavin had 11 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Jamie Tremble was the Wolves’ offensive star last week with eight catches for 105 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Townes Hardy rushed six times for 61 yards and a score.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Wesleyan won 20-17 in the second round of the 2020 state playoffs
