Wesleyan celebrated 16 seniors who will continue their athletic careers at the college level with ceremonies this week.
The signees included five baseball players — Luke Carroll (Dartmouth), Jimmy Cox (LaGrange), Jalen Fulwood (Chattahoochee Valley), James McCoy (Kentucky) and Quinn Moore (Centre).
Wesleyan also recognized Tanner Bivins (Army football), Alex Cardile (Sewanee-University of the South soccer), Wyatt Hodges (Presbyterian football), Reece Holbrook (Virginia softball), Mac Howie (Georgia cross country/track and field), Vance Nicklaus (Florida State football), Alyssa Phillip (Georgia State basketball), Jada Richardson (Howard golf), Ryan Rose (Rochester football), Carson Schiller (Georgia swimming) and Gracie Taylor (Colorado State softball).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.