LAWRENCEVILLE — Something had to give.
Wesleyan came into Tuesday’s Class A Private state championship baseball series scoring just over 10 runs per game. North Cobb Christian entered allowing an average of 2.97 runs to opponents.
A potent lineup juxtaposed by a staff of powerful arms. Offense versus defense.
In the end, it was the Wolves’ strength — the bats which propelled them all spring — that overpowered the Eagles en route to a championship.
Wesleyan matched its season-high with 18 runs in the title-clinching victory over NCC in Game 2. It was the third time the Wolves put up 18 runs in a single game this season. They previously accomplished the feat against Whitfield Academy on May 10 and Mount Vernon on April 5.
Wesleyan finished its 2022 campaign with 402 runs over 40 games, resulting in an average of 10.05 runs per contest. For reference, here’s how the other three offenses in the 2022 Class A Private Final Four stacked up: North Cobb Christian (312 runs/39 games); Mount Paran Christian (289 runs/36 games); Fellowship Christian (280 runs/33 games).
Wesleyan’s lineup had minimal holes in it — if there were any at all — for the majority of the year. The result was an offensive force that couldn’t be contained.
“That’s been the strength of our team is our offense, even though we had some outstanding pitching and defensive performances along the way,” Wesleyan head coach Brian Krehmeyer said. “But this is just a really potent offense. One through nine, everybody can hit.”
The top third of the Wolves’ lineup rivaled that of any team in the the state.
Druw Jones, a Vanderbilt commit and projected top pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, set the table in the leadoff spot. Bryce Hubbard, a Mississippi State commit, was dominant in the 2-hole. Cooper Blauser, a Clemson commit whose heroics against Mount Paran Christian punched Wesleyan’s ticket to the championship series, held his own weight with ease in the 3-hole.
While that trio was electric, Wesleyan’s offense was measured not by its strongest links, but by its weakest. What made this Wolves club special was its ability to milk production from any spot in the lineup.
“We work on hitting a lot during the season and just making sure that we are tight-knit. Just making sure everybody knows their job,” said Jones, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI and four walks in Tuesday’s doubleheader. “Everybody’s job is just to get barrels and get on base. One through nine, the whole way through, just make sure you get on base. Then everybody will move you around and you’ll score.”
Reliable bats can make all the difference when a team digs itself into a hole. That was the case in Game 3 of the semifinal series against Mount Paran Christian last week. Wesleyan fell behind 6-0 and appeared to be on the ropes with its season hanging in the balance.
But the offense continued to chip away, and the Wolves eventually climbed back into the game before pulling out a 7-6 victory in eight innings.
“We were down 0-6. We were like, ‘This is our team. We pull back. We get runs,’” Ballard recalled Tuesday. “We can score quickly. We can score in one inning and really change the game. That’s really helped us throughout the season.”
Nine different Wolves collected a hit over the course of two games against NCC on Tuesday. The barrage of knocks led to 21 runs, a pair of victories and a state title.
So, where does this offense rank among recent greats Wesleyan has put together?
“Oh, man. It’s one of the best. It’s probably the best (offense) honestly, that I’ve been on these past four years,” Blauser said.
Hubbard offered his own sentiments about Wesleyan’s offensive firepower.
“I don’t think (NCC) rolled out a guy, except maybe one, that was throwing under 90,” he said. “That proves to everybody that says we’re a 1A team and can’t hit anything good — that just proves that we can.”
Wesleyan’s pitching, fielding and coaching also helped lead the team to the promised land Tuesday night. But it was the team’s offense that put the Wolves over the top.
“Our guys didn’t flinch. They didn’t blink,” Krehmeyer said. “They put the bat on the ball and really made some solid contact out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.