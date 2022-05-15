POWDER SPRINGS — A strong finish in the running finals fueled Wesleyan’s girls to a runner-up finish in Saturday’s Class A Private Track and Field Championships at McEachern.
The Wolves finished with 87 points, trailing only champion Landmark Christian’s 106, while Hebron Christian was a close third with 80 points.
Wesleyan’s Sade Ojanuga was state champion in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.15 seconds, backing up her fourth-place finishes in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and triple jump (37-1) Thursday in field event competition. Nea Sanders also was pivotal Saturday with a runner-up showing in the 100 hurdles (15.39) and a fourth-place run in the 300 hurdles (46.75). Sanders also was second in the triple jump (37-9 3/4) Thursday.
Imani Washington won two state titles Thursday in the shot put (45-11 1/2) and discus (134-8) to give the Wolves a nice start, in addition to a third-place finish in the pole vault (9-6) from Danielle Kelly.
Wesleyan kept the momentum going in the running finals with two top relay finishes — third in the 1,600 relay (4:06.73) and second in the 3,200 relay (9:53.68) — along with the high finishes by Ojanuga and Sanders. Anne McSweeney (fourth, 800, 2:20.32), Julie Anne Bush (eighth, 1,600, 5:27.46) and Eva Murphy (eighth, 3,200, 12:11.54) also placed Saturday.
It took all of those points to hold off third-place Hebron, which got a state championship in the 3,200 from Brooke Browning, who won in 11:25.73. She also took fifth in the 1,600 at 5:16.69.
The Lions racked up relay points by taking second in the 400 relay (49.10), third in the 800 relay (1:44.31), fourth in the 1,600 relay (4:06.92) and sixth in the 3,200 relay (10:19.80). Isabella Rodriguez (eighth, 100, 12.45) and Lily Macrina (seventh, 400, 1:00.87) also placed in running finals.
Hebron entered Saturday with an impressive point total thanks to its showing in the field events, which included a state title in the pole vault from Libby Jackson, who won at 11-0. She was joined by teammates Georgia Piper (second, high jump, 5-2), Malia Melton (third, triple jump, 37-6), Kayla Lane (third, discus, 117-0, fifth, shot put, 34-1 1/2), Lydia Kairu (sixth, shot put, 33-6 1/2) and Hoake Mazzawi (fifth, discus, 101-2) as placers.
Providence Christian tied for fifth in the girls team standings thanks to a phenomenal meet from Ellison Chadwick, the state long jump champion at 18-8. She also was second in the 400 (57.10), fourth in the 100 (12.27) and fourth in the 200 (25.75).
The Hebron boys were 16th in the team standings on the strength of Kyle Roberts, who won the 110 hurdles (15.24) and was third in the 300 hurdles (41.49).
