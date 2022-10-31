DSC_5877.JPG

Wesleyan's Macey Cintron pitches during the 2022 state tournament in Columbus.

 Andrew Weathers

Fresh off winning the Class AAA state championship, Wesleyan swept the top player awards on the All-Region 7-AAA Softball Team.

Ryley Kutter was named 7-AAA Pitcher of the Year, Macey Cintron was selected Player of the Year and Marjee Williams was the Defensive Player of the Year.