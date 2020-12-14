Wesleyan had three player of the year selections to headline the All-Region 5-A Private Football Team, selected by the league’s coaches.
Lineman Tanner Bivins was named Player of the Year, linebacker J.D. Chipman was Defensive Player of the Year and kicker/punter Brooks Sturgeon was Special Teams Player of the Year. The Wolves’ Franklin Pridgen was named the region’s coach of the year.
They were joined by first-team all-region selections Griffin Caldwell at running back, Wyatt Hodges at wide receiver, Vance Nicklaus at tight end, Matthew Brown at offensive line, Jackson Turner at defensive line, Andrew Van Wie at linebacker and Drew Ball at defensive back.
The Wolves put Ryan Rose, Cooper Blauser, Michael Soukup, Banks Merkl, R.J. Aycox, Jaydin Brown and Will Tucker on the second team, as well as Byrne Ahrenkiel, Jaime Tremble, Will Burns and William Bruehl on the honorable mention list.
Hebron Christian had four first-team selections — quarterback Colten Gauthier, wide receiver Jack Luttrell, wide receiver Jaiden Stowers and long snapper J.T. Cornett. The Lions’ second-team picks were Justin Peavy, Ethan Burroughs, Ashton Villegas and Bradley Ihm. They also got honorable mention choices Preston Brown, Jonathan Burke, Zach Gunderson and Landon Simpson.
Providence Christian had three first-team selections, wide receiver Skyler Jordan and lineman Reed Riley on offense, and linebacker Joe Shealey on defense.
The Storm’s Matthew Miller, Lawson Burris, Grady White and Adrian Knuckles made second team, while Connor Jones, K.J. Kemp, Colin Hendry and Darian Crandall were honorable mention.
