PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan’s football team was not at its best for most of its Class A Private state playoff game against Christian Heritage, but it was opportunistic early.
The Wolves took advantage of an interception and a botched punt to build a quick 14-0 lead and held on for a 21-14 first round home victory after a Lions rally fell just short.
“I think we need to do a better job of finishing,” Wesleyan head coach Franklin Pridgen said. “You’re in the playoffs; everybody is good. When you get up three scores, you can’t relax, you can’t let up, you can’t exhale. It’s understandable, but at the same time we’ve got to fight against that.”
That three-score lead started building right off the bat when Townes Hardy intercepted Christian Heritage quarterback Christian Thomas’ first pass attempt of the game at the Wesleyan 49. The short field set quarterback Jett Miller and wide receiver Jamie Tremble up for a quick strike score, and they made it happen immediately.
Miller hit Tremble on a tunnel screen and the sophomore receiver did the rest with a 51-yard touchdown. Tremble accounted for the bulk of Miller’s passing yardage for the game, hauling in 147 out of 245 total passing yards.
Later in the first quarter, the Lions moved the ball into Wesleyan territory, but elected to punt from the 42. The snap went over the punter’s head and the play went for a loss of 18 yards that set Wesleyan up with another short field. And on a third-and-10 just outside the red zone, Tremble made the highlight play of the night.
Miller was hit as he attempted the pass, forcing the ball to flutter into the air. Two Christian Heritage defenders converged on the ball for what looked like an easy interception, but Tremble leapt in and beat both defenders to the ball for a drive-saving 13-yard gain. Three plays later, running back Andrew Willis dove in for a one-yard score at the right pylon to double Wesleyan’s advantage.
A Miller touchdown pass to James Hufham made it 21-0 and poised the game to enter blowout territory, but the momentum swung immediately.
Senior running back Solomon Locke was the focal point of Christian Heritage’s offense all night. He finished with 112 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards, but his biggest contribution came on special teams. Immediately after Wesleyan extended its lead to 21-0 Locke returned the ensuing kick-off all the way back to the 11, only missing out on a touchdown thanks to a last-ditch tackle from Wesleyan kicker Brooks Sturgeon. Locke finished what he started two plays later to get the Lions on the board, and Wesleyan’s offense struggled to re-find its footing.
“They brought a lot of pressure,” Pridgen said. “I thought that we made some mistakes with our protection. Any time you put some pressure on the quarterback, it’s going to make it hard to execute on offense.”
The hot start fizzled out, and Christian Heritage slowly clawed back into the game behind methodical runs from Locke and fellow running back Eli Thomason. The Lions ate almost half of the third quarter clock on a touchdown drive capped off by a Thomason run, bringing the margin back to within one possession.
Christian Heritage’s best chance to tie the game came with just over five minutes remaining when it drove the ball inside the Wesleyan 40, but the Wolves bowed up with a fourth-and-6 stop.
The Wolves will make the long trek down to Savannah next week to battle Calvary Day with a trip to the state quarterfinals at stake.
“I thought that we did what we had to do when we had to do it to win the game,” Pridgen said. “In the playoffs it’s survive and advance.”
WESLEYAN 21, CHRISTIAN HERITAGE 14
Christian Heritage 0 7 7 0 — 14
Wesleyan 7 14 0 0 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
Wesleyan: Jamie Tremble 51 pass from Jett Miller (Brooks Sturgeon kick) 9:33
SECOND QUARTER
Wesleyan: Andrew Willis 1 rush (Sturgeon kick) 10:44
Wesleyan: James Hufham 25 pass from Miller (Sturgeon kick) 6:11
Christian Heritage: Solomon Locke 2 rush (William Russell kick) 5:21
THIRD QUARTER
Christian Heritage: Eli Thomason 3 rush (Russell kick) 6:22
FOURTH QUARTER
None
