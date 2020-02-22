ATLANTA — No. 19 Georgia Tech baseball clinched the series on Saturday, downing Ohio State 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at Russ Chandler Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (5-1) capitalized in the third inning on an outfield error to score three runs and take the lead and never looked back as sophomore right-hander Cort Roedig (1-1) pitched a one-hit game over six innings, fanning six batters. Redshirt junior Andy Archer, a Wesleyan grad, got his second save of the year by punching out three over a no-hit final three frames.
Offensively, Tech was led by junior Colin Hall, a Wesleyan grad who finished 2-for-4 with a double, while junior Michael Guldberg legged out an infield hit and an RBI, while drawing two hit-by-pitches. Junior Baron Radcliff, a Norcross grad, rocketed the dropped fly ball in the third before also singling in a run in the fifth.
The Buckeyes’ (2-3) lone hit on Saturday came from Brent Todys in the first inning. Receiving the loss was lefty Seth Lonsway, (1-1) who allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits in five innings.
The Yellow Jackets finish out the series on Sunday against Ohio State at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
