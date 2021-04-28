Wesleyan grad Mikayla Coombs, a redshirt junior on the Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball team, has been selected as the student-athlete representative on the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Competition Committee.
Coombs is the lone student-athlete on the 12-person council, which includes current and former coaches, officials, senior athletic department administrators, conference office representatives and others with extensive women’s basketball expertise.
“As a member of this committee, Mikayla will be a leading voice for women’s basketball student-athletes all across the country,” UGA head coach Joni Taylor said. “This is a huge honor, and I know all of us, along with her family, are very proud. Mikayla is exceptional. She is insightful, intelligent and thoughtful. I have no doubt the NCAA made the right choice by selecting her for this role.”
The Women’s Basketball Competition Committee reviews all areas of the game, including student-athlete health and safety, sportsmanship, integrity, game operations, technology and statistical trends. Coombs will serve in this role for her remaining years of eligibility, beginning this September, and will meet with committee members a minimum of three times per year.
“I am honored to be chosen for this committee, and I look forward to working with so many outstanding people who share a passion for our game,” Coombs said. “As the lone student-athlete, I know how important it is for me to serve as a voice and advocate for all of those who play women’s basketball. I am humbled they have appointed me to this position.”
Coombs played in 28 games and drew two starts during Georgia’s memorable run last season. The Buford native finished in the top-15 of the SEC in steals, totaling 42 during the 2020-21 campaign. She scored in double figures twice in the last six games, including a career-high 14-point effort in the 74-68 win against No. 2-ranked Texas A&M in the SEC tournament semifinals.
