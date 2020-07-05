Wesleyan grad Nikki McDonald has signed a contract with Phoenix Constanta, a professional women’s basketball team in Romania.
The 6-foot guard played the 2019-20 season as a graduate transfer at Georgia Southern, and averaged 8.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. She played the two previous seasons at Louisiana Tech after spending her freshman season in 2015-16 at Elon.
