Wesleyan grad Nikki McDonald (25), shown during a Georgia Southern game, has signed a contract with Phoenix Constanta, a professional women’s basketball team in Romania.

 AJ HENDERSON/Georgia Southern Athletics

Wesleyan grad Nikki McDonald has signed a contract with Phoenix Constanta, a professional women’s basketball team in Romania.

The 6-foot guard played the 2019-20 season as a graduate transfer at Georgia Southern, and averaged 8.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. She played the two previous seasons at Louisiana Tech after spending her freshman season in 2015-16 at Elon.

