New England Patriots starting center and Wesleyan grad David Andrews’ season is in jeopardy because of blood clots in his lungs, according to multiple reports Monday night.
The news that Andrews was hospitalized was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by ESPN.
Andrews has snapped to Tom Brady as New England’s starting center since 2016, and was named team captain in 2017. He joined the Patriots as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Georgia in 2015.
Andrews, who has started 57 regular-season games and nine playoff games in New England’s three straight Super Bowl trips, is expected to miss a significant amount of time because of the blood clots.