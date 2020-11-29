Women’s Basketball: Auburn vs Samford

Nov 28, 2020; Auburn, AL, USA; Unique Thompson (20) and Natalie Armstrong (45) tip off during the game between Auburn and Samford at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics

 Shanna Lockwood

Wesleyan grad Natalie Armstrong and her Samford women’s basketball team nearly earned a win over an SEC team Saturday before falling 66-64 at Auburn.

Armstrong had 10 points on 5 of 7 shooting, along with six rebounds and two blocks. Samford is coached by Parkview grad Carley Peterson Kuhns.

