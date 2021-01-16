Wesleyan grad Natalie Armstrong reached the 1,000-point mark in her Samford University basketball career during Thursday’s 84-49 win over Western Carolina.
The senior, who became the program’s ninth 1,000-point scorer, had 19 points in the victory and moved into eighth in the school’s scoring charts with 1,011 points.
