Wesleyan grad Natalie Armstrong was named the women's basketball Southern Conference Athlete of the Month for January.
Armstrong led the team, averaging 18.8 points per game in six games. The 6-foot-2 junior center was second on the team in rebounding, pulling down 5.3 boards per contest.
She scored in double figures in all six games, including three games of over 20 points. Armstrong had a career-high 28 points in a 72-64 win over Mercer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.