Georgia guard Mikayla Coombs is honored during a senior day ceremony before the start of an NCAA women's college basketball game between Texas A&M and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Georgia won 67-58. News Joshua L Jones
Wesleyan grad Mikayla Coombs, a former member of the Georgia women’s basketball team, has been named a nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year, it was announced Thursday.
“I am honored and humbled to be nominated for the prestigious NCAA Woman of the Year award,” Coombs said. “The University of Georgia and The Georgia Way prepare student-athletes for success both on and off the field of competition. To be nominated by this institution means the world to me. I recognize and respect the tremendous impact the NCAA Woman of the Year program has on so many, and I look forward to being a small part of this. Thank you to the University of Georgia and the NCAA Woman of the Year program for the tremendous honor.”
The NCAA Woman of the Year program was established in 1991 and honors the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes. Eligible student-athletes are nominated by their school. Each conference office then reviews the nominations and submits its conference nominee.
Coombs had an impactful career during her time in Athens. She was named the 2022 Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was a member of the league’s Community Service Team. Peers from 14 league institutions voted her the vice chair of the SEC Leadership Council in 2021.
The Buford resident also was appointed as the lone student-athlete on the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Competition Committee, where she served as a leading voice on various topics surrounding women’s basketball.
The Double Dawg earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees in sport management from the University of Georgia. She was named a UGA Presidential Scholar in 2020, placed on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll four times and made the Dean’s List in 2021 and 2022. Recently, she was named a Development Officer in the office of UGA Alumni Relations.
Coombs played for the Bulldogs from 2020-22, starting 30 of the team’s 31 games last season. She averaged 6.3 points per game, scoring in double figures 11 times. Perhaps the highlight of her career came in the 2021 SEC Tournament semifinals against No. 2-ranked Texas A&M. She bounced back from a sprained ankle at halftime to score 14 points in the final two quarters to secure the win.
