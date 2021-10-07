Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball senior Mikayla Coombs, a Wesleyan grad, has been selected to serve as vice chair of the 2021 Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Leadership Council, the league office announced Thursday.
The council consists of one female representative and one male representative from each of the SEC's 14 institutions.
Coombs was elected by her peers to serve in this role. As one of four officers, she will participate in various meetings throughout the year to provide feedback to Athletics Directors, Senior Woman Administrators and Faculty Athletics Representatives.
“Mikayla is exceptional,” UGA head coach Joni Taylor said. “For her peers to vote her into this position speaks volumes of her character and leadership abilities. Mikayla is thoughtful and insightful. She has made such an impact on our program during her time here, and I have no doubt she will be a huge asset in this role with the SEC Leadership Council. We are so proud of Mikayla.”
This past April, Coombs was appointed as the lone student-athlete representative on the NCAA’s Division I competition committee, where she serves as a leading voice on various topics surrounding women’s basketball.
Coombs graduated with a degree in sport management from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a master’s in the same program. She was named a UGA Presidential Scholar in 2020, has placed on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll three times and made the Dean’s List in 2021.
“The SEC Leadership Council does so much for student-athletes all across our conference,” Coombs said. “I look forward to collaborating with the other officers and members of this council as we seek to provide feedback to athletic directors and conference leaders. I want to say thank you to those who selected me for this position, and I am so excited to get to work."
On the court, Coombs was a candidate for the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Award last season. The UConn transfer played especially well during Georgia’s run to the SEC tournament championship game. In the semifinals against No. 2 Texas A&M, she scored a career-high 14 second-half points to lead her team to the win.
Coombs spent two seasons at Connecticut and is entering her fourth year of eligibility. She has played in 84 total games dating back to 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.