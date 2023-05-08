On a chilly April night, after No. 11 Georgia softball beat Mercer 13-1, young fans gathered by Turner Softball Stadium’s gates to run the bases and wait for players’ autographs.
Georgia softball’s Madison Kerpics used to be among that excited crowd, holding a Sharpie and greeting players outside the locker room.
Before she was a key part of the Bulldogs’ pitching rotation, Kerpics was a young fan who made a pact with a friend that, one day, they would be students at Georgia. She still owns a framed T-shirt with past Georgia players’ autographs.
“I loved meeting the girls after games,” Kerpics said. “I've always just wanted to come here, and it was easy to be like an hour away (from home), so my parents really liked the idea.”
Now, Kerpics, a junior right-handed pitcher, is the one on the mound for the 39-12 Bulldogs, who open the SEC Tournament this week. In high school, Kerpics led Wesleyan School to two state championships before graduating in 2020. She’s part of a Georgia team looking to make a College World Series run this season.
Kerpics leads the Bulldogs’ pitching staff with 26 games started this season. On the team, her 2.44 ERA, 132 innings pitched and a 17-6 record are behind only teammate Shelby Waters, a graduate transfer from Duke, with a 1.34 ERA.
Originally committed to Louisville during her freshman year at Wesleyan, Kerpics reopened her recruitment during her junior year and committed to Georgia over Georgia Tech and Michigan. From freshman to sophomore year, Kerpics jumped from pitching 9 percent of the Bulldogs’ total innings to 47 percent. As a sophomore, she finished with a 3.09 ERA.
“It's been really fun to watch, just her confidence (growing over the past seasons),” said Georgia assistant coach Chelsea Wilkinson. “She has a lot of self belief now, and she knows that she's one of the best pitchers in the country.”
Wilkinson, who joined the Georgia coaching staff in 2022, pitched for the Bulldogs from 2013-2016. Kerpics used to watch Wilkinson play when she came to Georgia games with family and travel softball teammates. Now, Kerpics is in Wilkinson’s shoes.
“It's funny, because I told her I've been following her on Instagram for, like, 10 years now,” Kerpics said. “I grew up watching her and idolized her.”
Kerpics and Wilkinson have worked together to expand Kerpics’ pitching arsenal this season.
“I've been working a lot with Chelsea, mixing up my pitches a little bit, really dialing in on all my spins,” Kerpics said. “Having Shelby (Waters) on the staff, too, it's been a big help because we're so different.”
Georgia is currently preparing to head into postseason play, a familiar spot for Kerpics. While at Wesleyan, she and the Wolves competed in four straight state championship games, winning in 2017 and 2018 and stringing together a 43-game unbeaten streak. Kerpics also received Gwinnett Daily Post’s Pitcher of the Year honors — twice — and finished her senior year with a 0.57 ERA and school-record 313 strikeouts.
“Playing in those state championships definitely helped me to be able to handle the pressure,” Kerpics said. “Even with like travel ball, my coach always had me in the bases loaded situations. … I just got used to that situation that it became ideal, you know, being under pressure.”
Wilkinson and the coaching staff said they can look to Kerpics to bring a “steady” presence on the mound, even in these high-pressure moments.
“She has a smile on her face, and she's ready to get to work,” Wilkinson said. “We joke that she has ice in her veins, like you just cannot rattle her, and that's certainly a big attribute as a pitcher.”
Against Mercer, Georgia batters hit five home runs as the Bulldogs mercy-ruled the Bears in five innings.
“It’s pretty cool that I get to play with all of these girls,” Kerpics said. “Growing up, you know, you look up to everyone here like, ‘Oh my god, I can't believe she signed my shirt. I can't believe I met her.’ (Now) I'm like, ‘Oh my god, I get to play with her.’”
Next, Kerpics and Georgia softball will face the Texas A&M-South Carolina winner Thursday in the SEC Tournament in Arkansas.
“It's kind of like passing the torch so to speak,” said Wilkinson. “Now little girls are watching [Kerpics] and aspiring to be her one day.”
