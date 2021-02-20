Former Wesleyan star Madison Kerpics earned the first win of her college pitching career Saturday in Georgia softball’s 11-3 win over Kent State in the Georgia Classic.
The freshman pitched three scoreless innings with three strikeouts against Kent State, allowing just one hit. She also pitched an inning in the first half of the Bulldogs’ doubleheader Saturday, striking out the side in a scoreless seventh of a 3-2 loss to Longwood.
“I thought (Kerpics) was outstanding,” Georgia head coach Lu Harris-Champer said after the games. “It was fun to see her come out and do what she does every single day in practice. It was just fun to see her compete. She has such a beautiful changeup and really good movement on her other pitches, so it’s just fun to see her get out there, get the ball, and want the ball. … It was fun to see Madison [Kerpics] come in and get a lot of outs for us.”
Kerpics has a 1.24 ERA in four appearances, all in relief, with nine strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings this season.
