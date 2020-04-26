Former Wesleyan standout Jordan Mack signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted rookie free agent, his agent confirmed Saturday night.
The 6-foot-3, 241-pound linebacker excelled at Virginia, making 69 tackles (8 1/2 for losses) with 7 1/2 sacks as a senior. He had 114 tackles as a sophomore and 66 as a junior despite missing four games with an injury.
He joins fellow Gwinnett grad Derrick Brown, a Lanier grad, in the Panthers' rookie class. Brown was a first-round pick at No. 7 overall.
