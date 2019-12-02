Wesleyan grad Jordan Mack, a senior linebacker at Virginia, was named the 2019 Jim Tatum Award winner, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday.
The award is given annually in memory of the late Tatum to the top senior student-athlete among the league's football players.
Mack will be recognized this weekend during activities surrounding the 2019 ACC Football Championship Game between Atlantic Division champion Clemson and his Coastal Division champion Virginia squad, which is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.
"Jordan's work ethic, integrity and maturity are representative of the standard our players have established for the program," Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. "He has developed into a leader on this team and accomplished that by earning the respect of his teammates because of his dedication to being a fantastic football player, and a great ambassador for our program and the University in our community. He is a no-nonsense player who loves the game of football and respects what it can do to transform young men into tomorrow's leaders."
Mack sports a 3.47 GPA and is on track to graduate later this month in 3 1/2 years with a bachelor's degree in education and an emphasis on youth and social innovation. He is a two-time ACC All-Academic Team member and a three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll selection.
Mack has 69 tackles this season and leads Virginia, as well as ACC linebackers, with 7 1/2 sacks. He also has 8 1/2 tackles for losses, two forced fumbles and 13 quarterback hurries.
Mack has led UVA to consecutive bowl games, including a win over South Carolina in the 2018 Belk Bowl. A four-year letterman, Mack earned Honorable Mention Freshman All-America honors from Campus Insiders and Second Team Freshman All-ACC recognition from Athlon Sports.
Mack volunteers with Kindness Café + Play, which employs people with cognitive disabilities, and he has participated in UVA's "Thursday's Heroes" program, hosting medically ill children and their families at the school's football facilities. He also mentors elementary school students at the Boys & Girls Club and visits sick children at hospitals throughout the year.
Mack is the first Virginia student-athlete to be recognized as the ACC's Jim Tatum Award recipient since tight end Tom Santi in 2007.