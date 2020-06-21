Wesleyan grad Jameson Kavel earned three top honors in the Duke University softball program’s season-ending awards, held virtually over the weekend.
Kavel was selected as Team MVP, Golden Spikes (as a baserunner) and for the Gold Glove Award, given to the Blue Devils’ top defensive player. In addition to her defensive work, she hit .377 in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. The junior also led the ACC with 29 runs scored and went 14 of 15 in stolen bases.
Kavel, a Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-District III first-team selection, has played in 138 games at Duke and holds a .295 career batting average. She has 129 hits, including 14 triples, 91 runs scored and 44 stolen bases.
(0) comments
