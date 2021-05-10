Wesleyan grad Jameson Kavel racked up the honors in the Duke University softball team’s 2021 awards ceremony.
Kavel was named the Blue Devils’ MVP, as well as earning two other top individual awards — the Gold Glove Award for best defensive player (winning it for the second straight season) and the Golden Spikes Award for best base stealer (winning it for the third time in her career and for the second straight season).
Kavel is hitting .353 with 39 runs, 55 hits, 13 doubles, four home runs, 18 walks and 16 stolen bases this season. She has a school-record 60 stolen bases in 65 career attempts.
She has played left field, center field and shortstop this season with 66 putouts, 19 assists and only two errors, good for a .977 fielding percentage.
