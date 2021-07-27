Technically, 2021 hasn’t quite been what can be considered a breakout season in Jahmai Jones’ professional baseball career.
After all, the utility prospect in the Baltimore Orioles’ organization has already made his major league debut during the COVID-shortened season last year, albeit with a different major league organization.
And the Wesleyan grad and 2015 Daily Post Player of the year has had statistically better seasons than the solid one he is currently enjoying with the Norfolk Tides of the newly-reorganized Triple A East.
However, Jones’ trip back to Gwinnett County with Norfolk for a six-game series last week against the Gwinnett Stripers seemed a bit different from his most recent trips back home for a number of reasons.
“I haven’t really played in the South except for maybe Double-A (ball) in Mobile, which was still about a five- to six-hour drive (from metro Atlanta),” Jones said. “This is the first time that I’ve been pretty local with playing professional baseball. It’s taken me getting to Triple-A and getting traded to do so. So it’s definitely good to be around.”
But as much as Jones enjoyed his trip home last week, even more important was that he continued his path towards making a second, and perhaps more lasting, trip back to the majors.
Following Sunday’s finale of the series against the Stripers, the 6-foot, 210-pounder leads all Norfolk players with at least 3.1 at bats per game with a .268 average and an .862 OPS, is tied for fourth on the team with six home runs, is tied for third with 23 RBIs, stands fifth with 24 runs scored, third with eight doubles and second with three triples and seven stolen bases.
Those numbers have made Jones the No. 16 overall prospect in the Baltimore organization, and on the cusp of a return to the big league club.
And the way he sees it, the key has been an approach to just try to keep things simple.
“The biggest thing is to just (identify) things I do well and try to make them strengths, and the things that I don’t do so well, try to make them things that I can do as a player, not try to do too much and really just be myself,” Jones said. “They biggest thing with that is playing my game and you know, I’m just getting my timing, trying to learn and doing everything I can to get to the next level. So in that aspect, it’s just having fun and understanding my role as a player and not trying to do too much.”
Jones has put himself in a prime position despite some major changes in his career path since being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels with the No. 70 overall pick in the second round of the 2015 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
The first was a change of position, moving from the outfield, which he played while helping Wesleyan to the 2015 Class AA state championship, to second base during the 2018 season, a switch Jones had no qualms about making.
In fact, he looked forward to the opportunity to demonstrate his versatility.
“Being able to go play a different position might’ve been my way of getting up to the big leagues, so I was all for it,” said Jones, who has played 35 games for the Tides at second base and seven more in left field so far during the 2021 season. “So it’s been all of 2018 playing second base, and then 2019, I played a little more outfield while playing second base. And then 2020 with the COVID year, I was also playing a lot of different positions and ultimately debuted (at the Angels’ alternate site) as a second baseman. Being versatile and being open to trying new things could lead to a longer career or getting up the big leagues faster or staying in the big leagues. So I was all for it.”
It was a different change, being traded by the Angels to Baltimore for right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb just before the beginning of spring training this past February, that could’ve been an even bigger shock to the system.
But as with the change in positions, Jones preferred to look at leaving the team that drafted him for another as a positive.
“I definitely don’t think it was (a case of) the Angels didn’t want me and they were looking to get rid of me,” Jones said. “I think it was more … the Orioles wanted me and they were willing to give the Angels what they needed in Alex Cobb. So when that happened, I think they were obviously looking for the right price and didn’t want to hand me away for nothing. They both got (their) needs, both sides.
“I think the biggest thing was the Orioles wanted me and they were willing to give up Alex Cobb and some cash to do so.”
Before he left the Angels, however, Jones did enjoy one experience that may wind up being the most impactful of his career.
While many minor league players lost a year of active game experience during last year’s COVID-impacted season, he was able to stay sharp while playing at the Angels’ alternate training site, and even got a brief call up to the big club, recording three hits, an RBI and two runs scored in seven at-bats in two games.
“Thankfully, I was able to go to the alt site and get my (at-bats) and play baseball in a year that a lot of the (minor) leagues weren’t having baseball,” Jones said. “So the fact I was able to do that, I was very grateful. And I learned a lot in an environment where you were staying ready to play just in case something happened in the big leagues, but at the same time, you were able to work on some things that you might now be able to work on in a normal season, but in a very game-like environment.
“So I think I learned a lot during that COVID year and learned a lot of about myself being in an environment where it’s very controlled and you’re seeing the same pitchers every week. They’re your buddies. They know your strengths and weaknesses. You know them as a pitcher, so it’s a very competitive environment, but at the same time, it’s structured to still give you a chance to learn and work on things. So for me, I think it was very beneficial for me to play that year. I know a lot of guys who missed out on that and wished they were able to play. I definitely understand that and I’m definitely grateful for the opportunity for that.”
That opportunity, and following up with a solid season in Triple-A ball, could gain Jones another big-league opportunity soon, perhaps as soon as later this year.
However, he says his focus remains on his current stop on Norfolk and simply letting what could happen in the near future take care of itself.
“I try not to think about it,” Jones said. “When the Orioles deem I’m ready to come up and join the squad, I’ll be ready for that moment. I’m really not caught up on, ‘If I do this or do that, I can get to the big leagues’ because then I start taking away from my game and putting my focus on things on something that’s out of my control, no matter how well I play here.
“It’ll be the Orioles who ultimately deem when I’m ready to make that jump to the big leagues. I just have to be ready for that day and play the best baseball I can play.”
