You can almost bet that no other college coach has duplicated the journey of Devin Stanton.
The Wesleyan graduate went from being a baseball player at Georgia Tech to a personal trainer to a professional caddie, a college intern and an assistant golf coach at his alma mater. It’s not the traditional path trod by someone with aspirations of being on staff at one of the nation’s most successful golf programs.
When assistant coach Drew McGee decided to return home to Texas and enter private business, head coach Bruce Heppler asked Stanton if he’d like an opportunity to join the staff.
“I was not expecting it at all,” Stanton said. “After Coach McGee left, Coach Heppler called out of the blue. I asked him for 24 hours, so I could talk to my wife and think about it, and said yes. It’s great to be a part of the Georgia Tech golf team.”
In his new position, Stanton will be responsible for recruiting, fitness development, practice design and setup, technology at the Noonan Practice Facility and assisting with compliance and other responsibilities.
Stanton began his career as a pitcher for Danny Hall in the Tech baseball program. He was the team captain in 2014 and 2015, and made the ACC Academic Honor Roll three times. He made the Dean’s List every semester from 2010-14.
He also met his wife at Georgia Tech. Stanton and the former Alysha Rudnik dated for two years and got married in 2015. She was a softball player at Buford High School and played on the team at Georgia Tech.
By the time he graduated in May 2015 with a degree in management, Stanton had “fallen in love with strength and conditioning.” Among his students was Georgia Tech golfer Anders Albertson, who was trying to qualify for the PGA Tour. Stanton volunteered to be Albertson’s caddie during the process and worked for his friend for two years while he played the Web.com Tour.
“I owe it all to him,” Stanton said. “He versed me in the sport and taught me so much. It was a big learning experience.”
Albertson is one of Stanton’s biggest supporters and was excited to hear his old caddie and personal trainer would be joining the staff.
“Having worked alongside Devin the last four years professionally, I have had the privilege of experiencing his commitment, energy, trustworthiness and eagerness to continue to learn and improve,” Albertson said. “He has a unique background of being a high-level athlete, as well as a tremendous leader. He personally knows the feelings of being a Division I athlete at Georgia Tech and combining his experience with the expertise of Coach Heppler, there is no other staff I would trust more to lead the guys on and off the course.”
Stanton had spent the past year as a strength and conditioning intern at the school, helping with the baseball, golf, track and cheerleading teams. Since 2016 he has operated his own business, working with high school athletes, professional golfers (including Tech grad Vince Whaley, another Web.com participant) and baseball players. He previously spent three years as a strength and conditioning coach for a company in Sandy Springs.
“He brings a special skill set in the area of player development with his strength and conditioning background,” Heppler said. “He will be a great addition to the program we currently have when the team is competing on the road. … He brings great energy and passion for learning and will challenge all of us to get better every day.”
Stanton already has been on his first recruiting trip with Heppler and will attend the U.S. Amateur in Pinehurst, N.C. — as a recruiter and as a caddie for Andy Ogletree, who will be a senior this fall for the Yellow Jackets and is one of three Tech players who qualified for championship.
“I’m excited to be inside the ropes again with the team,” he said. “I’m excited about building relationships with young, talented kids that will make them want to come and spend four years in our program.”